New girl in Salman’s Camp: Larissa Bonesi

It is known for the fact that Salman Khan often gifts new talents to Indian Cinema, they could be from anywhere around the world. Salman has set foot with Newbie Larissa Bonesi for an exciting project yet to be known.

Everything you should know about Larissa Bonesi is that she is a Brazilian Model, Dancer and with her blooming years in Btown, she started her career with the blockbuster song Subah Hone Na de with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, soo after she did some exceptional Music videos with Dapper Dancer Tiger Shroff, Sooraj Pancholi.

She is not just an effortless dancer, but an exceptional performer. With her charming personality and dainty looks, she did an impressive work in the Tollywood industry in films like, Next Enti and Thikka which got dubbed in Hindi and renamed as Rocket Raja. Her acting career in Bollywood begun with a supporting role in Saif Ali Khan’s Go Goa Gone.

Larissa will be treating her fans with her mesmerizing performance in the Song Surma Surma with Punjabi Munda Guru Randhawa and Desi NRI Jay Sean which is set to be released soon. She posted a picture with Salman Khan on her social media handles, appreciating his Professionalism and work ethics, this does reveal that there is a grand surprise waiting for Larissa and Bhaijaans fans.

Our beloved Bhaijaan and Larissa shall hopefully soon reveal the exciting secret behind the recent picture, and we cannot wait for it. May that be in any form, it is surely going to be glorious! With her grand entrance, we hope the Indian Cinema has a lot to offer her for her upcoming projects.