Gang of hoodlums go on rampage in Bajeria, damage several vehicles in late night rage

Nagpur: Tension ran high in Bajeria locality of the city as a gang of unidentified hoodlums went on rampage and damaged several vehicles parked on roadside on late Monday night. Residents of the area suspected hand of a person named Faiyaz Khan and his gang but police would not confirm the fact.

Ganeshpeth police have mounted a hunt to apprehend the gang of hoodlums.

According to reports, the gang of bike-born ruffians on late Monday night marched towards Bajeria from Railway Station. Midway, in the area behind Darshan Tower, Shabbani Club, the gang went on rampage and damaged several vehicles parked along roadside. The hoodlums damaged autos, four-wheelers and other vehicles with iron rods and lathis. The goons also damaged goods kept in front of hotels.

Residents of the area suspected role of a person named Faiyaz Khan and his accomplices in the rampage. The suspected accused Faiyaz Khan was recently released after being booked under MCOCA. Following the ruckus, tension ran high in the area.

The number of vandals involved could not be confirmed but some said they could be in 10-12 or 20-25. As situation turned tense, senior police officials reached the spot and started investigation.