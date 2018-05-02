Gang of hardcore goons planning robbery busted in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: In a major action, Pachpaoli police busted a gang of hardcore criminals planning robbery in the midnight of Tuesday. Sharp-edged weapons and other material to be used in the dacoity have been seized from possession of arrested goons.

During patrolling, the Pachpaoli cops received a tip-off that a gang of suspicious persons had assembled at a dark vacant spot in front of Balwantsingh Saw Mill, near Venus Hospital around 0030 hours of Tuesday.

The team of cops immediately rushed to the spot and surrounded the gang taking advantage of darkness. The gang of five persons was detained and subjected to questioning. The accused revealed their names as Saddam Khan Aziz Khan (25), resident of Laskaribagh, Sikandar Khan alias Sonu Sharif Khan (26), Plot No. 61, Mahendra Nagar, Teka, Abhay Ajay Hazare (19) of Thakkargram, Pachpaoli, Vikram Rambhajan Shahu (20) of Balabhaupeth and Jai Rajesh Nagrale (19) of Baba Budhaji Nagar. Cops seized two swords, big knife, one spear, nylon rope and other material from the gang.

The arrested gang members were involved in crimes of serious nature committed in Pachpaoli police jurisdiction.

The task was performed by Senior PI Ashok Meshram, API Suraj Surose, PSI Godbole, constables Chintaman Dakhole, Chhagan Singne, NPCs Ravishankar Mishra, Vijay Jane, Vishwas Balade, Pravin Wakode under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Rahul Maknikar and ACP Walchand Munde.