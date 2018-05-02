Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Sep 24th, 2019

54 cops face heat for violation of traffic rules in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the Traffic Police launched special drive to discipline traffic offenders, a total of 54 cops also faced the heat for violation of rules including riding without helmet, not wearing seat belt etc.

Those who faced action include Crime Branch personnel, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) men, vehicles of Police Stations, and also the vehicle of Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

Police themselves are expected to abide by the law. The message given by the special drive is that no violator would be spared of action even if the offenders happen to be police personnel.

The special drive was undertaken under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, Joint CP Ravindra Kadam by DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit through PI Atul Sabnis, ASIs Prithviraj Chavan, Thakur and other staff of Sadar Traffic Branch.

