Bawankule, Vyas, Dr Mahatme, others booked by Sadar police

Nagpur: Sadar police have booked senior BJP leaders including former Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, MLC Girish Vyas, Rajya Sabha member Dr Vikas Mahatme and others on the charges of assembling in large numbers without permission and burning copies of a circular issued by Maha Vikas Aghadi Government on farm laws passed recently in Parliament.

It may be recalled that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Wednesday, condemned Maharashtra Government for staying implementation of the farm laws passed recently in Parliament. Also, they burnt copies of the Cooperatives and Marketing Department circular not to implement the Central laws. The leaders and other workers assembled in large numbers despite Covid-19 threat and staged demonstrations and raised slogans.

Other persons booked by police include Arvind Gajbhiye, Anandrao Raut, Ramesh Mankar, Kishor Rewatkar, Avinash Khalatkar, Imeshwar Yawalkar, Ajay Bodhare, Sandeep Sarode, Sandhya Gotmare,Vishal Bhosle, Ambadas Ukey, Deepchand Shende, Pramod Hatti, Kapil Admane and others who participated in the demonstrations during which the said circular was burnt in front of District Collectorate here. Bawankule had demanded that the State Government should implement the Central laws in the larger interest of farmers.

Sadar PSI Nagargoje, based on the complaint lodged by NPC Nandkishore Deogade, booked the BJP leaders under Sections 143, 147, 149, 188, 269, 270 of the IPC read with Section 51(B) of Disaster Management Act, Sections 3, 4 of Epidemic Diseases Act and Sections 135, 140, 33 of Maharashtra Police Act.





