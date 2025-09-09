Gang clash in Nagpur’s Khamla over old rivalry leaves residents shaken



Nagpur: Vyankatesh Nagar in Khamla turned into a battlefield late Sunday night when two rival gangs clashed over a long-standing enmity, sparking panic among residents. The Rana Pratap Nagar police have registered cases against both groups as the tense standoff threatened to spiral out of control, local media reports said.

According to police sources, the trigger was a simmering feud involving Manish alias Golu Totwani, a Khamla resident with a history of criminal cases. A few days ago, Totwani was allegedly abused and threatened by a rival from Vyankatesh Nagar, enraging him further.

Around 11.30 pm on Sunday, Totwani and his associates drove into the rival’s locality. Armed with swords and sticks, they allegedly attacked their opponents, pelted stones at houses, and even misbehaved with a woman during the rampage. The rival group retaliated by vandalising Totwani’s vehicles and assaulting him, leading to a violent showdown that left the entire neighbourhood gripped with fear.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) S. Rushikesh Reddy, rushed to the spot with force to bring the situation under control. Cases have been registered under sections of assault, molestation, and the Arms Act against Totwani and his aides.

Totwani’s unchecked clout

Totwani, who is known to flaunt his links with a national political party, has reportedly gone as far as to threaten senior officers with dire consequences. Despite his deep involvement in gambling, illegal money lending, and late-night liquor sales, and multiple cases pending against him, police have so far failed to initiate preventive action.

The latest incident has left citizens outraged. Locals are now demanding stringent measures, including action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, to curb Totwani’s criminal activities and restore peace in the area.