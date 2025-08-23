NMC chief inspects stormwater drains from VCA to Akashvani Square

Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari on Friday inspected the stormwater drainage system stretching from Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium to Akashvani Square via St. Ursula Girls’ High School, Sub-Divisional Officer Colony, and the NMC headquarters.

During the visit, Dr. Chaudhari directed officials to prepare an integrated proposal to ensure quick and efficient drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas along this stretch.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of Chief Engineer Manoj Talewar, Dharampeth Zone Assistant Commissioner Snehalata Kumbhar, Executive Engineer Manoj Gadre, Deputy Engineer Pramod Mokale, and other NMC officials and staff.

Dr. Chaudhari pointed out that low-lying areas, particularly from the NMC headquarters to Jaika Motors, and from St. Ursula High School to Akashvani Square, face obstructions in the flow of rainwater into the drainage system during the monsoon. He instructed officials to take up corrective measures to resolve the issue.

The Commissioner also suggested that, if necessary, technical assistance may be sought from VNIT (Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology) to prepare effective solutions.