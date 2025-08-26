Ganeshotsav Mandals face clearance hurdles; NMC approves 632 of 1,195 applications

Nagpur: With the 10-day Ganeshotsav set to commence within the next 24 hours, several Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Mandals in Nagpur are still awaiting permission to set up pandals. Despite introducing a single-window system to streamline approvals, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has so far granted No Objection Certificates (NoCs) to only 632 applicants out of 1,195.

According to officials, 209 applications have been rejected after scrutiny, primarily due to objections raised by the Traffic Police. The foremost restriction was against occupying thoroughfares or congested spots without adequate space, leading to denial of clearance in such cases. Local police stations also provided inputs, which were factored into the NMC’s decision-making process.

Nineteen applications were left incomplete as they lacked basic details such as the exact site for installation. In addition, fire safety remained a critical parameter in the screening. The Fire Brigade examined whether pandals had adequate fire safety measures and space to accommodate large gatherings before sending recommendations to zonal headquarters.

Among the city’s 10 zones, Dharampeth recorded the highest number of clearances, with 178 pandals securing permission, followed by Mangalwari Zone with 168.

As Ganpati Bappa’s arrival draws near, several mandals are racing against time to comply with guidelines and secure their approvals to ensure smooth and safe celebrations.