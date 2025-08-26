Nagpur decked up as devotees, mandals ready to welcome Bappa for 10-day festivities

Nagpur: The city is abuzz with festive spirit as preparations peak for the grand arrival of Lord Ganesh on Wednesday, August 27, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav. From modest homes to towering pandals, dazzling lights, artistic decorations, and devotional music have transformed Nagpur into a vibrant celebration zone.

Ganeshotsav, one of Maharashtra’s most cherished cultural traditions, is not just a religious observance but also a community festival. Cultural programs, musical performances, street plays, and spirited competitions will keep the city engaged throughout the 10 days. Many mandals have also prepared elaborate Dekhava (live theme-based setups), often highlighting pressing social issues like water conservation, women’s safety, and climate change.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha pathaks, a signature sound of the festival, will once again echo across city streets, with groups practicing for weeks to perfect their performances. The grand processions, accompanied by chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya,” will bring together people across communities in a collective spirit of devotion and celebration.

This year, Nagpur is also embracing the eco-friendly spirit of Ganeshotsav. Several mandals and families have opted for clay idols over those made of plaster of Paris, while some have turned to innovative initiatives like seed-embedded idols that grow into plants after immersion. Authorities, too, have set up artificial immersion tanks to reduce pollution in natural water bodies.

With the city ready to welcome the Lord of Wisdom, the next ten days promise a mix of devotion, cultural pride, and social awareness, making Ganeshotsav not just a festival but a collective expression of faith and responsibility.