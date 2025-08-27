Ganeshotsav Hit by Inflation: Modaks & Decorations Costlier, Devotees’ Spirit Unshaken

Nagpur: Across the country, the much-loved Ganpati Bappa is making his grand arrival. However, common citizens are feeling the pinch of inflation this year. It has been reported that Bappa’s favorite modak has become more expensive. The increased prices of ingredients like coconut, flour, jaggery, charoli, and cardamom have made preparing modaks costlier.

Along with this, the prices of festival essentials such as decorations, flags, flowers, offerings, and sweets are higher than expected. The cost of pulses has also risen by 10–20%, adding to the financial burden on households celebrating Ganeshotsav.

Despite the rising expenses, devotees say, “Let it be, we are ready”, and are enthusiastically preparing for the arrival of their beloved Bappa.

Ganeshotsav is set to begin on 27th August, and the government has declared it a ‘State Festival’, doubling the excitement among devotees. Markets are bustling with people buying decorations, modaks, and idols.

Idol Prices Increase – The cost of household items has gone up, leading to a rise in the price of Ganpati idols as well. Increased production costs, higher labor wages, and rising paint prices have made idols more expensive. According to sculptors, this increase is putting financial pressure on Ganesh Mandals.

Details of Price Hike:

Chana dal: ₹100/kg

Jaggery: ₹80/kg

Toor dal: ₹160/kg

Moong dal: ₹135/kg

Masoor dal: ₹100/kg

Oil: ₹140/kg

Sugar: ₹46/kg

Peanuts: ₹140/kg

Coconut: ₹200 → ₹400

Walnuts: ₹1400 → ₹2000

Charoli: ₹800 → ₹3000

Cardamom: ₹3600 → ₹4000

Nevertheless, this increase in expenses has not dampened devotees’ spirits, and preparations to celebrate Ganeshotsav with Bappa are in full swing.