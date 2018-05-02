Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Maharashtra Governor recommends President’s rule

Amid the tussle for power in Maharashtra, here comes a new twist.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has recommended President’s Rule in the state and sent a report on the same to the Centre.

This development comes as the NCP tries to cobble up the numbers to form the government after the Governor gave them time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Sharad Pawar earlier in the day went and met shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in the hospital. Raut is in the hospital after undergoing an angioplasty.

Pawar also spoke to Sonia Gandhi in the morning and will be meeting with Congress’s senior leaders around 2 pm and discuss the way forward.

