Gambling den raided in Mankapur, four men arrested

Nagpur: A special squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Dr Sandeep Pakhale, on Thursday raided a gambling den in Taj Nagar Slums under Mankapur police area and rounded up four gamblers.
The squad, during patrolling, received information that some persons were indulging in satta gambling under a bridge in Taj Nagar Slums. Subsequently, the squad raided the place and detained five accused persons.
The accused have been identified as Mangesh Shyamrao Bhanarkar (31), resident of Kundanlal Gupta Nagar, Sanjay Atmaram Pimpalikar (30) of Lalganj, Suraj Subhash Mali (27), resident of Rani Durgawati Square, Yashodhara Nagar, Bablu Motiram Somkuwar (54), resident of MHADA Colony, Nari Road, and Sheikh Arif Mohammed (45), resident of Taj Nagar Slums, Mankapur. Sheikh Arif Mohammed is absconding and is being searched.The accused were found accepting bets and indulging in gambling.
Cops have seized calculators, mobile phones, cash Rs 45,000 and other gambling material from the accused.
A case was registered against the accused at Mankapur Police Station, under Section 12(A) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act.