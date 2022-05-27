Gambling den raided in Mankapur, four men arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: A special squad of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Dr Sandeep Pakhale, on Thursday raided a gambling den in Taj Nagar Slums under Mankapur police area and rounded up four gamblers.

The squad, during patrolling, received information that some persons were indulging in satta gambling under a bridge in Taj Nagar Slums. Subsequently, the squad raided the place and detained five accused persons.