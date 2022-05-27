Wishes pour in from all over as Nitin Gadkari turns 65

Nagpur: From Prime Minister to local leaders, from B-town Celebs to renowned businessmen, wishes are pouring in from across the country for Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is celebrating his birthday today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to one of the most favourite son of Maharashtra and tweeted,
Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji, who is playing a key role in upgrading infrastructure and making India Aatmanirbhar. Praying for his long and healthy life.
From renowned businessmen to Bollywood celebrities expressed their gratitude for the work conducted by the Ministry of Road and Shipping under the leadership of Nitin Gadkari, a true Nagpurkar at heart, and also wished him a healthy life ahead.
The Second Capital of the State also witnessed numerous programmes to celebrate Nitin Gadkari’s birthday. From local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to various social organizations, Nagpurians held various programmes while paying tribute to Gadkari.
Led by Jaishree Rathod, Chief Convener of Vidarbha region, Banjana women in their traditional attire met Gadkari. Women wearing their coloured dresses, folk ornaments and bangles and, of course, their Banjara embroidery extended their greetings and birthday wishes to the Union Minister on this occasion.