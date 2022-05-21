Gambling den busted at Leverage Greens Apartment in Koradi

Advertisement

Nagpur: Acting on the tip-off, sleuths of Crime Branch on Friday night busted a gambling den operating from a posh Koradi based society. Besides, arresting accused identified as Vinay Bhagwanprasad Tiwari (38), a resident of Hanuman Mandir, Chaoni, Sadar, Abhijeet Kevalsingh Mucchawaad (26), Chaman Gali, Sadar, Ravindrakumar Ramu Sharma (19), Ajaykumar Chandan Chaupaal (25), both residents of Bihar and Aashish Ramesh Dube (29), a resident of Chaoni, Sadar, cops have recovered mobile phones, TVs and other materials worth Rs 4.35 lakh.

According to police sources, Unit 2 of Crime Branch reportedly received secret input that a gambling racket was being operated from a flat located on the fourth floor of Leverage Greens Apartment on Friday night. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Crime Branch comprising PI Kishor Parvate, ASIs Ganesh Pawar, Deepak Maske, Constables Rajesh Tiwari, Santosh Madankar, Renold Agnihotri, Ganesh Aagrekar, Police Naik Mahendra Sadmake, Kishor Thakre, Police Shipoi Sunil Kuwar, Sheshrao Raut, Praveen Chauhan and Vivek Shripaad raided the apartment and found accused men accepting bets on IPL match.