Centre Reduces Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 8 Per Litre, Diesel By RS 6

Amid rising fuel prices, the Central government on Saturday reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre

“We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre,” Sitharaman added.