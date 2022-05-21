Centre Reduces Excise Duty On Petrol By Rs 8 Per Litre, Diesel By RS 6

Amid rising fuel prices, the Central government on Saturday reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre
“We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre,” Sitharaman added.
The Finance Minister said the Centre is also reducing the customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for plastic products where import dependence is high. “Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied,” she added.