Gambling den busted at Atrey Layout house, 8 men detained

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch Unit 3 on Tuesday busted a gambling den being operated from a house in Atrey Layout under Bajaj Nagar police jurisdiction. Eight gamblers were detained and gambling material worth Rs 70,000 was seized during the raid. Cops have also confiscated three cars and two bikes collectively valued at Rs 19 lakh.

The Crime Branch sleuths received information that a gambling den is being operated in the house of Sanjay Latkar at Plot No. 04, near NIT Garden, Anand Nagar, Atrey Layout in Bajaj Nagar police jurisdiction. Cops subsequently raided the house and found eight gamblers playing cards and betting money. The accused gamblers have been identified as Pravin Vilas Bhisikar (40), resident of Tin Nal Square, Kasarpura, Tehsil, Sanjay Bhaurao Kurade (54) of Mangaldham Society, Taklisim, Narendra Venkatrao Meshram (46) of Plot No. 85, near Jogi Nagar, Ajni, Pravin Manohar Parate (33) of Vinkar Colony, Manewada Road, Suresh Mahadevrao Bhoyar (54) of Dhote Layout, Ajni, Nilesh Keshavrao Mohadikar (34) of Vinkar Colony, Manewada Road, Ajni, Ramesh Ruplal Jadhav (54), resident of 165, HB Estate, Sonegaon, and Dnyanrao Natthuji Dharmik (42), resident of Plot No. 32, Sainagar, Jaitala.

The raiding cops seized cash Rs 10,200, mobile phones and gambling material worth Rs 60,000. Cops have also confiscated three cars and two bikes collectively valued at Rs 19 lakh.

The eight accused have been booked under Section 4+5 of Gambling Act.

The raid was conducted by Senior PI Vinod Chaudhary, API Pankaj Ghadge, ASI Rafiq Khan, constables Prashant Lade, Anil Dubey, Shailesh Patil, Arun Dharme, NPCs Shyam Kadu, Amit Patre, Pravin Gorte, drivers Mohd Sharif, Raju Potdar under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACPs Sudhir Nandanwar and Kishore Jadhav.