Gambhir should have realised meds were short: HC

The Delhi High Court asks the Drug Controller General of India to conduct an investigation into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir. The court says Gambhir has actually done a disservice, unintentionally maybe. “Shouldn’t he have realised that medicines were in shortage,” asks the court.

The Delhi High Court last week pulled up the Delhi Police for the “vague and whitewashed’ inquiry into the allegations of hoarding of Covid-19 medicines by politicians and said it had “lost confidence’ after going through the status report placed before it.

The court said it appeared that the police were not interested in bringing out the truth.

“Just because some political figures are involved is no reason not to investigate,’ a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.



