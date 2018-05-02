Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, May 24th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Gambhir should have realised meds were short: HC

    The Delhi High Court asks the Drug Controller General of India to conduct an investigation into the distribution of medicines by MP Gautam Gambhir. The court says Gambhir has actually done a disservice, unintentionally maybe. “Shouldn’t he have realised that medicines were in shortage,” asks the court.

    The Delhi High Court last week pulled up the Delhi Police for the “vague and whitewashed’ inquiry into the allegations of hoarding of Covid-19 medicines by politicians and said it had “lost confidence’ after going through the status report placed before it.

    The court said it appeared that the police were not interested in bringing out the truth.

    “Just because some political figures are involved is no reason not to investigate,’ a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Chandrashekar Bawankule seeks frontline worker status for MSEB employees
    Chandrashekar Bawankule seeks frontline worker status for MSEB employees
    Maharashtra govt plans to unlock state in four phases?
    Maharashtra govt plans to unlock state in four phases?
    COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally reaches 2,07,60,193
    COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally reaches 2,07,60,193
    Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Kotwali
    Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Kotwali
    नागपुर में मनपा द्वारा कोरोना महामारी को खत्म करने के लिये हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे- महापौर दया शंकर तिवारी
    नागपुर में मनपा द्वारा कोरोना महामारी को खत्म करने के लिये हरसंभव प्रयास करेंगे- महापौर दया शंकर तिवारी
    नितीन राऊत यांनी दलित/ दलितेत्तर विकास निधी वाटपात केला भेदभाव समान निधी वाटप न केल्यामुळे न्यायालयात दाद मागणार : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    नितीन राऊत यांनी दलित/ दलितेत्तर विकास निधी वाटपात केला भेदभाव समान निधी वाटप न केल्यामुळे न्यायालयात दाद मागणार : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    Petrol prices close to ₹100-mark in Nagpur after 13th hike in 21 days
    Petrol prices close to ₹100-mark in Nagpur after 13th hike in 21 days
    Sonia Gandhi lauds Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut’s ‘Mission Oxygen’ initiative
    Sonia Gandhi lauds Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut’s ‘Mission Oxygen’ initiative
    सोमवारपासून ‘लसीकरण आपल्या परिसरात’ मनपाची अभिनव मोहीम
    सोमवारपासून ‘लसीकरण आपल्या परिसरात’ मनपाची अभिनव मोहीम
    वृत्तपत्र हॉकर्स आणि वितरकांची कोरोना चाचणी नगरसेवक नरेंद्र (बाल्या) बोरकर यांचा पुढाकार
    वृत्तपत्र हॉकर्स आणि वितरकांची कोरोना चाचणी नगरसेवक नरेंद्र (बाल्या) बोरकर यांचा पुढाकार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145