    Published On : Mon, May 24th, 2021

    Chandrashekar Bawankule seeks frontline worker status for MSEB employees

    Nagpur: Former Power Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule has appealed to Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government to recognise the power sector as an essential sector and the employees of Maharashtra State Electricity (MSEB) as frontline workers/corona warriors to acknowledge the hard work conducted by them during the pandemic.

    MSEB employees were discharging their duties throughout the pandemic. In bid to prevent blackout like situations in the state, several workers fell prey to the virus borne disease and unfortunately many of them lost their lives due to the infection. To acknowledge their share of duties, MSEB employees should be enabled with frontline worker status, Bawankule wrote Chief Minister Thackeray.

    The former minister of power has also sought special vaccination drives for MSEB employees.


