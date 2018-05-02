Maharashtra govt plans to unlock state in four phases?

Nagpur/Mumbai: Amid the second wave of Covid-19, healthcare personnel in India have been trying to do their best under trying circumstances. The number of corona patients in Maharashtra has been declining over the past few days. In the month of April, more than 70,000 patients were being registered in the state every day.

Now the number of covid cases have come down to 30,000. As a result, the stress on the health system in the state has eased slightly. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also given important information about the lockdown while talking to media on Sunday. The number of corona patients in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik has come down significantly in the last few days. Corona patient growth rate has slowed.

This has provided great relief to these cities. But in rural areas, covid is spreading rapidly. This has increased the stress on the health system. Speaking on this background, the Health Minister said that restrictions in the state will be gradually relaxed from June 1. Restrictions in districts where the number of corona patients is under control will be gradually lifted, said Rajesh Tope.

The Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown in the state till June 1 to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the guidelines only pharmaceutical shops and essential services are allowed to function from 7 am to 11 am during the lockdown. The lockdown effect has been witnessed at many places. The restrictions have helped in containing the spread of the virus. The situation in the MMR region, including Mumbai, is under control. The situation in Nashik and Nagpur is also not worrisome. Therefore, restrictions in this area will be gradually relaxed from June 1. Restrictions will be lifted gradually, rather than suddenly. Such decisions will be taken for the districts where the number of corona patients has decreased, said Rajesh Tope.

According to a Marathi news channel, the state government will start the unlock process in 4 phases. Shops will be opened in first and second phases. The closure of shops in the last few days has caused huge losses to traders in the state. As a result, the government is likely to focus on starting all these transactions in the first phase. In the third phase, hotels, restaurants and bars will be started. After that, in the fourth phase, local services and religious places will be started by the government. It is said that the decision on when to lift ban on inter-district travel will be taken based on the situation.



