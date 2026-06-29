Gadkari’s first Janta Darbar at new Mahal Wada draws massive public response

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Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s first Janta Darbar at his newly constructed Gadkari Wada in Mahal after nearly nine years witnessed an overwhelming public response on Sunday, with thousands of people from Nagpur, Vidarbha and neighbouring states turning up to seek solutions to their grievances and interact directly with the senior BJP leader.

The sprawling premises of the newly built Wada remained packed from early morning as citizens queued up well before the programme began. The turnout was so large that both floors of the building were filled to capacity, while long queues extended onto the adjoining roads, reflecting the popularity of Gadkari’s public grievance redressal initiative.

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People from diverse sections of society, including senior citizens, differently abled persons, farmers, traders, students, social activists and representatives of religious and cultural organisations, arrived with applications seeking intervention in a wide range of issues. Civic infrastructure, medical assistance, pension benefits, welfare schemes, land-related disputes, administrative delays, road development and public utility services figured prominently among the grievances submitted.

To ensure prompt disposal of complaints, officials from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), District Collector’s Office and several other government departments remained present throughout the programme. Gadkari personally examined representations one by one and instructed the concerned officials to take immediate action wherever possible.

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In several urgent cases, particularly those involving critical medical treatment and long-pending administrative matters, the Union Minister directly contacted senior government officials over the phone and sought immediate intervention. His prompt instructions enabled the resolution process to begin for several applicants during the programme itself.

The Janta Darbar also served as a platform for discussions on civic development, road connectivity, traffic management, sanitation, drinking water supply and infrastructure projects. Delegations from various trade bodies highlighted issues affecting local businesses, while representatives of social and religious organisations sought assistance in resolving administrative bottlenecks related to community welfare initiatives.

Several young entrepreneurs and innovators also took the opportunity to showcase their ideas and projects before Gadkari. Appreciating their efforts, he encouraged them to further develop their concepts and assured them of guidance and support in taking promising innovations forward.

The public outreach programme marked the revival of Gadkari’s direct interaction with citizens at Mahal after a prolonged gap and witnessed one of the largest gatherings seen at the venue in recent years. The enthusiastic participation underscored the continuing faith of people in the Janta Darbar as a platform for taking up public grievances directly with the Union Minister.

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