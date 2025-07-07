Despite ban, rampant online sale of hookah flavours, pan masala in Nagpur, HC notice to Govt

Advertisement



Nagpur: Despite a blanket ban imposed by the Maharashtra Government on the sale of flavoured pan masala and certain tobacco-based products, these banned items continue to be sold openly on e-commerce platforms in Nagpur. The State Government had issued a fresh order reiterating the ban on July 12, 2024, yet violations persist, raising serious health concerns, especially for the youth.

Raising alarm over the blatant sale of prohibited products like hookah flavours and flavoured pan masala through online platforms, Nagpur resident Rohan Jaiswal has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, demanding strict enforcement of the ban and legal action against violators.

Taking note of the PIL, the High Court has issued notices to key respondents, including the State Rural Development Department, District Collector, Police Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and e-commerce platform Zepto Marketplace along with its operating company Draggeria Seller Pvt. Ltd., directing them to submit their responses.

FDA’s silence questioned

In the petition, Jaiswal pointed out that despite filing an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the FDA failed to provide any information regarding action taken to curb the illegal sale of banned products, leaving him with no option but to approach the court.

The petitioner highlighted that the FDA had issued a ban on July 19, 2021, prohibiting the purchase, sale, and consumption of pan masala in the state. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had also issued warnings regarding the harmful effects of flavoured pan masala.

Although manufacturers of pan masala challenged the ban in the Bombay High Court, the court, in an order dated July 8, 2024, refused to stay the FDA’s ban, reinforcing the prohibition on these harmful products.

Demand for FIR and action

The petitioner has demanded immediate action to curb the use, sale, and consumption of banned products and has urged the court to direct the Police Commissioner to register FIRs against those involved in this illegal trade. He has also sought action against officials responsible for failing to enforce the ban.

Jaiswal further revealed that during his investigation, he discovered that Zepto Marketplace, through its app, was selling banned pan masala and hookah flavours. To verify the claim, he placed an order himself on May 11, 2025, and received the prohibited pan masala via a Zepto delivery agent after paying ₹219.19.

Following this, he filed an RTI application with the FDA on May 14, 2025, seeking details regarding the online sale of banned products, but did not receive any response.

With the matter now before the High Court, the focus shifts to whether authorities will finally clamp down on the illegal sale of these harmful products and ensure strict implementation of the government’s orders.