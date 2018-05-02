Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019

Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them

Nagpur: With his lead hovering over 1.25 lakh votes and victory in sight, BJP’s Nitin Gadkari on Thursday thanked voters in Nagpur for giving him another chance to serve them.

Talking to media persons, Gadkari said, “I wholeheartedly thank people of Nagpur and the country for giving another chance to him and his party for development and prosperity of the nation. What was not achieved in the past 50 years was done by Modi Government. India will certainly become a major economic power in the coming years with focus on welfare of farmers, poor people and deprived class of people.”

“The Election Commission conducted the Lok Sabha elections with utmost transparency. But nowadays there is trend to blame EVMs for defeat. The losers must accept the people’s mandate in a democratic manner. Elections are a mega festival in a democracy. People participated in this festival in massive numbers. Victory and defeat are part of the polls. Nobody should talk of ‘sanyas.’ Now, elections are over, all should work for welfare of people and development of nation,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari refused to comment of ruckus created by Congress candidate Nana Patole during counting. When his attention was drawn towards use of nasty language during electioneering, Gadkari said that people decide after listening to both the parties. The Opposition should not resort to low levels by calling ‘Prime Minister is a thief.’ Such language has no place in a civilised society and hence should not be used. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a stable government in the past five years. This government is development-oriented government, he stated and added the water crisis in Vidarbha will be handled deftly in the coming days.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
मतदारांचा भाजपावरच विश्वास : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मतदारांचा भाजपावरच विश्वास : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
नाना क्या वाकई अब, गडकरी से हारने के बाद राजनीती से संन्यास लेंगे ?
नाना क्या वाकई अब, गडकरी से हारने के बाद राजनीती से संन्यास लेंगे ?
Trending News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Trending In Nagpur
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Rahul concedes Amethi, congratulates Modi
Rahul concedes Amethi, congratulates Modi
Election results a triumph of national forces: RSS
Election results a triumph of national forces: RSS
Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them
Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them
Nitin Gadkari Press Conference from Nagpur Live
Nitin Gadkari Press Conference from Nagpur Live
India wins yet again, Modi tweets
India wins yet again, Modi tweets
Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted
Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145