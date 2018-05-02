Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them

Nagpur: With his lead hovering over 1.25 lakh votes and victory in sight, BJP’s Nitin Gadkari on Thursday thanked voters in Nagpur for giving him another chance to serve them.

Talking to media persons, Gadkari said, “I wholeheartedly thank people of Nagpur and the country for giving another chance to him and his party for development and prosperity of the nation. What was not achieved in the past 50 years was done by Modi Government. India will certainly become a major economic power in the coming years with focus on welfare of farmers, poor people and deprived class of people.”

“The Election Commission conducted the Lok Sabha elections with utmost transparency. But nowadays there is trend to blame EVMs for defeat. The losers must accept the people’s mandate in a democratic manner. Elections are a mega festival in a democracy. People participated in this festival in massive numbers. Victory and defeat are part of the polls. Nobody should talk of ‘sanyas.’ Now, elections are over, all should work for welfare of people and development of nation,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari refused to comment of ruckus created by Congress candidate Nana Patole during counting. When his attention was drawn towards use of nasty language during electioneering, Gadkari said that people decide after listening to both the parties. The Opposition should not resort to low levels by calling ‘Prime Minister is a thief.’ Such language has no place in a civilised society and hence should not be used. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a stable government in the past five years. This government is development-oriented government, he stated and added the water crisis in Vidarbha will be handled deftly in the coming days.