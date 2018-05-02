Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 24th, 2019

Gadkari pays rich tributes to Arun Jaitley

Nagpur: Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari paid rich tributes to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away on Saturday. “I have no words to express my grief. Jaitley and myself worked together in ABVP in our student days.

He was well-known as powerful orator both in English and Hindi. He was also minister in Vajpayee Government. His work as Union Finance Minister and handling of complicated issues will always be remembered. Jaitley is remembered as one of a few legal luminaries of renown.

His sudden passing away is an irreparable loss for the country and personally to me as well. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief,” Gadkari said in condolence message.

