Gadkari letter to CM requests bringing proposed petrochemicals project to Vidarbha

Nagpur: In a significant development, the Union Minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to shift the proposed petrochemicals project to Vidarbha.

In his letter, which was also addressed to Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Gadkari mentioned the potential savings of thousands of crores for the state if the project is implemented in Vidarbha. Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) has been at the forefront of this demand and it is their latest letter which Gadkari forwarded to Thackeray.

The VED Vice-President Pradeep Maheshwari, in his letter to Gadkari, dated March 6 stated that Maharashtra can save around Rs 12,000-15,000 crore annually if the project is implemented in Vidarbha. These figures have been arrived at by VED after considering the value unlocking, revenue increase and savings for various purposes once the integrated petrochemicals project starts.