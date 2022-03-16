DCP Vinita S conducts surprise check of liquor, wine shops in Dhantoli, Sitabuldi

Nagpur: In the backdrop of upcoming festival of colours — Holi — Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 Vinita S conducted surprise check of liquor, wine shops and bars in Dhantoli and Sitabuldi area.

The owners were warned to follow the rules and not to give or serve alcohol without permit. The DCP also instructed them to ensure no chaos or altercation take place in front of their shops due to over-drinking, parking issues etc .

During the drive was supervised by DCP Vinita S along with the squad of Dhantoli Police Station led by Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Chavan and Sitabuldi Police Station led by Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis.

During the same six vehicles were challanged for wrong parking. Action under Sec 82 Bombay Prohibition Act was taken against D9 and Calcutta Bar.