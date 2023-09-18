Gadkari inaugurates India’s Largest Microcrystalline Cellulose Manufacturing Plant

Nagpur. Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialty Private Limited, excipient manufacturing company, marked a historic milestone with the grand inauguration of India’s largest Microcrystalline Cellulose (*Tabcell) Manufacturing Plant, an event that reverberated with the presence of esteemed dignitaries, eminent guests, and global industry leaders.

The grand ceremony, which took place on Saturday, 16th September, 2023, at Butibori, Nagpur was a resounding success and a momentous occasion for the pharmaceutical and excipient manufacturing sectors.

The inauguration of this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant was graced by the presence of two eminent leaders, Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari – Minister Road Transport and Highways India, and Shri Devendra Fadnavis – Deputy Chief Minister – Maharashtra. Their esteemed presence added prestige to the event and underscored its significance in the industry. Additionally, the ceremony saw the participation of special guests, including Shri. Ajay Sancheti, Shri. Sameer Meghe, and Shri. Sandeep Joshi, who all contributed to the grandeur of the occasion.

During his speech, Hon’ble Shri Nitin Gadkari congratulated Nitika Pharmaceuticals for achieving a remarkable milestone and being the only excipient manufacturing company to receive the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme from the Government of India. This achievement underlines the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. Shri Nitin Gadkari also commended on how Nitika Pharmaceutical is actively contributing in Government of India’s “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” OR “Make in India” mission by manufacturing the excipients of international standard in India and exporting the same globally in more than 92 countries worldwide.

Along with the magnificent inauguration of India’s largest Microcrystalline cellulose manufacturing plant the distinguished Chief Guest also laid the foundation stone and performed ‘bhumi pujan’ for two more upcoming plants which will generate 750 plus employment in next 2 year, showcasing Nitika Pharmaceuticals dedication to further growth and expansion in the industry

The event drew nearly 1000 prominent guests from across the globe, reflecting its international significance and impact. The enthusiastic participation of industry leaders, stakeholders, and international representatives highlighted the global importance of the occasion.

The newly inaugurated Microcrystalline Cellulose Manufacturing Plant at Nagpur is equipped with cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, making it the largest and most advanced facility of its kind in India with an installed capacity of 1200 MT. It symbolizes Nitika Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing practices, setting new industry standards.

The success of this grand inauguration ceremony marks a significant milestone not only for Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialty Private Limited but also for the entire pharmaceutical and excipient manufacturing sector in India. This inauguration reinforces India’s position as “pharmacy of the World”

