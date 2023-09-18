Nagpur’s Parkview Coop Housing Society residents allege harassment by Army

Nagpur: The senior citizens of Parkview Coop Housing Society Ltd, situated at Bhagat Singh Marg, near Kasturchand Park Post Office, Nagpur, have drawn attention of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis towards alleged harassment being meted out by Military personnel since past over three months.

In a letter to the office of Deputy Chief Minister in Nagpur, the residents of Parkview Coop Housing Society Ltd said that their Society is registered under the Maharashtra Cooperatives Society Act, 1960. They purchased the said property for the purpose of residential building for their Housing Co-operative Society members through a registered Sale Deed in 1982. The Society has constructed a residential building after getting permission from the legitimate authorities.

Advertisement

The Society members have purchased the individual flats by availing loan from Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Finance Limited and investing their hard earned money. During construction of the building itself the Military Authorities had brought obstacles and caused harassment to them without any valid reason, the letter said.

The Society residents further said that they approached the court. “We have a Court order restraining the Defence Establishment from interfering in our property through permanent injunction. Subsequently, we filed a title suit in the Court of Law and the Court has passed an order declaring that the Parkview Co-operative Housing Society is the absolute and registered owner of the said property. Against this order the Defence Establishment have challenged through Writ Petition in Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court and the matter is pending/subjudice. Hence any interference by the Army personnel will lead to contempt of court order,” the Society residents pointed out.

The senior citizens of Parkview Co-operative Housing Society said that they are still facing harassment: and their mental peace and health is being disturbed due to interference of Army personnel. They therefore humbly requested the Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis to restrict the harassment from the Army personnel.

When contacted, the Army personnel refused to comment on the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement