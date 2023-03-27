Gadkari honoured with ‘Mohan Dharia Rashtranirman Puraskar’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: “Science must solve, technology must transfer, and innovation must impact. With this vision, Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari is working for nation building,” said Padma Vibhushan Dr Raghunath Mashelkar during a programme in Nagpur on Sunday evening.

DrMashelkar was the chief guest of the felicitation function conducted by Vanarai Foundation at Persistent Systems, IT Park. In the programme, Gadkari was honoured with ‘Mohan Dharia Rashtranirman Puraskar’ at the hands of Dr Mashelkar.“Gadkari’s contribution in nation-building is remarkable and this felicitation is to recognise and appreciate his efforts,” said Dr Mashelkar.

“Gadkari is the perfect example of a global political leader. His vision of sustainable development is globally acclaimed and his work on road infrastructure development is helping our country in every field,” said the chief guest.

Gadkari, in his speech, thanked Vanarai Foundation for the award. He said, “Receiving this award is a matter of pride for me as it is in memory of Padma Vibhushan Dr Mohan Dharia.” Talking about Dharia’s wasteland development report, Gadkari said, “Wasteland conservation is the need of the hour. Dharia’s report on wasteland conservation should be published in book form.”

Gadkari said, “Sustainable development is the key to success in the modern world. Without the environment, the development will not sustain and in the modern world, development is equally important.” Advocating bamboo farming for economic growth, the Union Minister said, “Bamboo farming is a best alternative for the economic progress of farmers of Maharashtra. With very little investment, farmers can earn profit through bamboo farming.”

Similarly, making ethanol from sugarcane will be another profiteering source for farmers in the State. Meanwhile, use of ethanol will help to reduce the dependency on fossil fuel, said Gadkari.

At the outset, Bal Kulkarni welcomed the guests. In the programme, Gadkari was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, shawl, shreeful and a memento at the hands of the guests. Other guests were also felicitated during the event. Dr Girish Gandhi gave the introductory remarks and Shriniwas Patil, former Governor of Sikkim presided over the programme.

Dr Vedprakash Mishra, Chancellor, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad was the guest of honour of the event. Dr Pinak Dande, Sagar Dharia, Anantrao Gharad and Ajay Mann also shared the dais. A large number of dignitaries were present during the event. Nilesh Khandekar, Secretary, Vanarai Foundation proposed a vote of thanks.

