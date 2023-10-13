Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo opens to overwhelming response in Nagpur

Nagpur: The highly anticipated Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo was inaugurated in Nagpur with a splendid ceremony, setting the stage for an exceptional real estate extravaganza. The event, held at the prestigious Chitnavis Center in Civil Lines, commenced on October 13th and is set to run until October 16th, 2023.

The grand inauguration was graced by esteemed dignitaries, making it a momentous occasion not only for Nagpur but the entire region. Mr. Ajit M Kawade, Deputy Secretary of the Housing Department and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Housing Development Corporation (MHDC), took center stage as the Guest of Honor. His presence brought invaluable insights and expertise to the event, underscoring its significance.

Adding to the grandeur of the ceremony was Vipin Itankar, the illustrious Nagpur Collector, who formally inaugurated the event. However, the true highlight of the day was the felicitation of Nagpur’s first Asian Games medalist and India’s first compound archery world champion, Ojas Pravin Deotale. His presence was not only an honor but an inspiration to all in attendance.

In addition to these luminaries, prominent personalities including Santdasji Chawla, Vijay ji Dargan, Gaurav Agarwala, Abhishek Javery, Tarak Chawla, and Eklawya Wasekar were present, adding to the event’s prestige. The CREDAI team, dedicated to providing top-notch real estate solutions, was also on hand to ensure that every attendee had a seamless and enriching experience.

The 13th Mega Property Expo promises to be a unique experience for property enthusiasts and prospective homebuyers alike. The expo features an array of properties, including flats, duplexes, and layouts, all of which are RERA compliant and have received proper sanctions. This commitment to transparency and reliability has set the expo apart.

To ensure the utmost convenience and comfort for attendees, the event is hosted in the state-of-the-art AC Dome, creating an ideal environment to explore and discuss the finest property options in Nagpur.

Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo has firmly established itself as the most trusted property event in Nagpur, providing an invaluable opportunity for individuals seeking their dream home or property investments. This event enables them to explore the latest developments, connect with industry experts, and make informed decisions about their real estate investments.

As a delightful surprise for visitors, October 14th holds a special treat. Attendees will have the chance to win gold worth Rs 25,000 and 50 gm silver coins through a thrilling lucky draw. This exciting addition only enhances the overall experience.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative event. Join Credai’s 13th Mega Property Expo from October 13th to 16th, 2023, at the Chitnavis Center in Civil Lines, Nagpur, and witness the future of living in Nagpur.

