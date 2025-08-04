Nagpur News August 4, 2025: GST Fraud, GMCH Robotic Surgery, Gold Rates & Operation Shakti

Advertisement



West Nagpur continues to face traffic snarls, particularly around Zero Mile Metro Station due to ongoing tunnel construction. The Nagpur Police under Operation Shakti have intensified their surveillance and busted multiple sex trafficking rackets in Hingna and New Kamptee. In a major development, a local businessman has been arrested for a ₹33.93 crore GST scam. GMCH Nagpur made history by performing India’s first robotic kidney transplant in a government hospital. Meanwhile, chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh was felicitated with a ₹3 crore reward for her recent win. A leopard from Gorewada forest entered the city zoo and killed a captive leopard, raising serious concerns about safety at the facility.



Top News Headlines:

️ Traffic & Infrastructure

West Nagpur Gridlocked : Major delays on Kasturchand Daga Marg and Law College Square to Futala due to road closures. Zero Mile to Institute of Science route to shut down for tunnel work.

: ₹135-crore project ready but awaits official opening. High-Tech Garbage Transfer Station: NMC announces Ajni-based facility to ease sanitation and traffic.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Operation Shakti Ongoing : Nagpur Police bust sex rackets at Dwell Stays Cocktail Camel Farmhouse and New Kamptee; 3 arrests made.

: Nagpur Police bust sex rackets at Dwell Stays Cocktail Camel Farmhouse and New Kamptee; 3 arrests made. GST Fraud Cracked : ₹33.93 crore fake ITC scam unearthed; one businessman arrested.

: ₹33.93 crore fake ITC scam unearthed; one businessman arrested. BMW Crash & Arrest : Drunk driver rams into divider.

: Drunk driver rams into divider. “Dollar Pay” Scam : Nagpur couple accused in ₹50-crore investment fraud.

: Nagpur couple accused in ₹50-crore investment fraud. History-Sheeter Detained : Rohit Nokariya booked under MPDA Act.

: Rohit Nokariya booked under MPDA Act. Looteri Dulhan Case: Woman arrested for extorting eight men via fake marriages.

Health & Safety

Robotic Kidney Transplant Milestone : GMCH performs India’s first robotic kidney transplant in a govt. hospital.

: GMCH performs India’s first robotic kidney transplant in a govt. hospital. Pench-I Shutdown Alert : 36-hour water cut begins Aug 5 for maintenance.

: 36-hour water cut begins Aug 5 for maintenance. Dog Bites Surge: Over 1,500 reported in last 6 months, NMC tells High Court.

‍⚖️ Politics & Governance

Minister Kokate Removed : Agriculture portfolio revoked; reassigned to Sports after gambling allegations.

: Agriculture portfolio revoked; reassigned to Sports after gambling allegations. No Foreigner Camps in Maharashtra : Govt clarifies to Bombay HC amid PIL concern.

: Govt clarifies to Bombay HC amid PIL concern. Direct Land Purchase Policy Drafted: State eyes industrial growth.

Wildlife & Incidents

Zoo Breach: Wild leopard enters Gorewada Zoo and kills captive leopard.

Achievements

Divya Deshmukh Felicitated: CM Fadnavis awards ₹3 crore to FIDE Chess World Cup winner.

Today’s Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 4, 2025):

22K Gold: ₹5,585 per gram

₹5,585 per gram 24K Gold: ₹6,095 per gram

Note: Prices subject to market fluctuations.

