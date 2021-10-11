WCL lags behind in grading again

Kolkata/Nagpur: The Nagpur-headquartered Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has again lagged behind in grading of coal mines. As per grading report of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) and Central Public Sector Enterprises for the year 2019-20, the grading of Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries is similar to 2018-19.

Except the Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), the grading of CIL and other subsidiaries is of excellent category. WCL grading is ‘Very Good.’

Following the grading:

· CIL – Excellent

· BCCL — Excellent

· CCL – Excellent

· CMPDI – Excellent

· ECL – Excellent

· MCL – Excellent

· NCL – Excellent

· SECL – Excellent

· WCL – Very Good

It may be recalled that CIL supplies coal to thermal power plants all over India at government rates. But still, the Energy Department supplies power to WCL and other subsidiaries at Rs 11 per unit. The market rate of coal is at Rs 3000-4000 per tonne but power plants are being supplied coal at Rs 1200 per tonne. CIL is likely to review the government’s flawed policy for coal industries.