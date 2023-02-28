Five men awarded lifer for murder of property dealer in Nagpur

Nagpur: Five persons accused of killing a property dealer in Nagpur’s Wadi area nine years ago were on Monday awarded life imprisonment, while three were acquitted for want of evidence. Additional Sessions Judge S A S M Ali pronounced the sentences.

The convicts in the Roshan Devidas Kamble murder case have been identified as Ajit Ramesh Satpute, Ritesh alias Gabbu Mahesh Gupta, Rakesh alias Chhotu Ravratan Waghmare, Suraj alias Bawa Pradip Kaithwas and Amit alias Marble Manohar Andarsahare.

The judgement comes more than eight-and-half-years after the sensational murder of the property dealer. The court acquitted Ashok Shankar Khobragade (36), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Wadi, and SunilVasantrao Chunarkar (34), a resident of Kalmeshwar, as the charges could not be substantiated against them. Another accused Sanjay alias Bhuru alias Badshah Kandai Banode was murdered after being released on bail. A 16-year-old boy in conflict with the law, who too was an accused in the matter, was chargesheeted in the Juvenile Court. Another accused Devkumar alias PapaTillu Rane (32) is still at large.

A resident of Aathwa Mile, Wadi, Kamble (35) was the director of Vastav Land Developers,Vaibhavnath Society, on Dawlameti Road. According to the prosecution, Satpute (28), a resident of Shivshakti Nagar, Amravati Road, Gupta (19), a resident of Wanadongri, Waghmare (22), a resident of New Narsala, Kaithwas (22), a resident of Chandramani Nagar and Andarsahare (23), a resident of Dattawadi, and others had an old rivalry with Kamble.

Satpute had earlier killed one Mahadeo Salve at Aathwa Mile. Kamble had also resorted to ‘rasta roko’ demanding arrest of Satpute and others in the murder case. Satpute, in connivance with other accused, hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kamble. Accordingly, they attacked Kamble at his Vastav Land Developers’ office at Vaibhavnath Society, Dawlameti with sharp-edged weapons on July 12, 2014, injuring him seriously. A profusely bleeding Kamble was rushed to Dande Hospital, Ravi Nagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following a complaint lodged by Raghuveer Raghav Choudhary (21), a resident of Plot No 770, Hilltop Colony, Vaibhavnath Society, Dawlameti, Wadi Police registered a case under Sections 143,144,147,148,149,452, 427, 302, 120(b), 201 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), read with Section 4+25 of the Arms Act and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, against the accused persons.

Police arrested all the accused in this connection. A Tata Safari car (MH-40/A8262) and a motorcycle (MH40/C-3642) used by the accused for committing the crime were seized by the police. Police Inspector R M Kadam, who was the investigating officer, collected evidence, including medical reports, post-mortem report, fingerprint expert’s report, cell phones, call data record and clothes worn by the accused and deceased at the time of incident, and chargesheeted the accused.

The court examined 14 prosecution witnesses. As the charges under Section 302 of the IPC were proved against Satpute, Gupta, Waghmare, Kaithwas and Andarsahare, the court sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 each.

Additional Public Prosecutor Kalpana Pande represented the State. Advocates Avinash Gupta, A S Band, Chandrashekhar Jaltare, and Milind Chaurasia, D M Dixit were the defence counsels.

