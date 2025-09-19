Kalamna police smash drug racket, seize Rs 33.6 lakh Mephedrone, 2 held

Nagpur: In a decisive blow to the city’s drug network, Kalamna Police have busted a high-profile narcotics racket, seizing Mephedrone worth a staggering Rs 33.60 lakh and arresting two peddlers.

The crackdown unfolded during a late-night patrol when officers intercepted a suspicious SUV (MH-49/CF7214). A swift search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 5.030 grams of Mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 75,000. The occupants, identified as Amit Sharma (44) of Darodkar Square, Itwari, and Mukesh Tarale (47) of Vasant Nagar, were immediately taken into custody.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During interrogation, the duo spilled the beans on their associates, Ayush Ingole (22) of Shivaji Nagar, and Mayur Thawkar (21) of Kharbi Road, unmasking a wider network. Acting on this lead, police raided Sharma and Tarale’s residences, uncovering a massive stash of 219 grams of MD powder, worth Rs 32.85 lakh. Investigators revealed that Ingole was the kingpin, orchestrating the supply chain of the deadly synthetic drug.

A subsequent raid at Ingole’s residence yielded more narcotics stockpiled for distribution. Along with the drugs, police seized the SUV worth Rs 15 lakh and several mobile phones used in the racket. While Sharma and Tarale are behind bars, the hunt for Ingole and Thawkar is on.

The operation, which has delivered a heavy jolt to Nagpur’s drug mafia, was executed by PSI Santoshkumar Ramlod with a dedicated team comprising HC Ravikumar Sahu, HC Pradip Pawar, constables Mangesh Kohi, Santosh Pande, and Anil Jadhav, under the guidance of PI Pravin Kale.

Police have vowed to intensify their campaign against narcotics, warning peddlers that Nagpur will not be allowed to become a safe haven for drugs.