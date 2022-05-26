G H RaisoniVidyaniketan ( CBSE) bagged 3 rd prize in Ankit Memorial Football Tournament

Advertisement

G H RaisoniVidyaniketan (CBSE) bagged 3rd prize in the Ankit Menon Memorial Football tournament recently organized by Nair Essence International School Nagpur.

The remarkable contributions of Mast Aarush Syam, Mast Sumi tShukla, Mast Atharva Masaram, Mast Pranav Sidram of G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan helped to win the trophy by beating Nair Essence International School in the semifinal round.

The Principal of G H Raisoni Vidyaniketan Smt Pooja Mahawadiwar congratulated the winning team and the guide teachers Shri Sourabh Mishra, Shri Amit Pande and Shri Durgesh Jha.

The honourable Chairman Shri Sunil Raisoni extended his support and congratulated the winning team and teachers for their abled guidance.

