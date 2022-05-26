Pros and Cons of investing in SGB

Advertisement

What is a Sovereign Gold Bond?

SGBs are a more efficient, profitable, and cost-effective way to hold gold than real gold. SGBs are not just productive assets that pay interest, but they also come with a government guarantee. When there is economic volatility, geopolitical uncertainty, or depreciation in the value of fiat currencies, gold tends to outperform other asset classes. Individual investors have found Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) backed by the Indian government to be a viable investment choice since late 2015.

Advantages of SGB

Gold Bonds were created to allow investors to participate in the movement of gold prices without having to go through the inconveniences of buying and selling physical gold. One of the significant advantages is that it is loan collateral. Sovereign gold bonds have several unique characteristics that aren’t found in other gold investments. Here’s why?

Safe investment option

Gold bonds are a safe way to invest in gold because the Indian government guarantees them. Furthermore, because it is a digital or paper-based method of investing in gold, it is free of the hazards associated with traditional gold jewelry.

Loans

These gold bonds can be used as collateral for loans and can be utilized to get loans. The LTV ratio will be the same as it is for actual gold loans, which are controlled by the RBI. Bonds will be offered through banks and approved Post Offices, making it possible to apply for a loan at the same time.

Gold bonds are far less expensive

When compared to real gold, having gold in the form of sovereign bonds makes a lot more sense. Each time you alter the type of gold in which you buy and sell jewelry, you lose 15-20% in making charges. Gold is also available in the form of gold bars and coins. Physical gold, on the other hand, has a cost in terms of storage, insurance, and security. SGBs can be held as physical certificates or in a Demat account. In SGBs, the problems of gold maintenance and translation loss are substantially avoided.

SGBs provide you with interest in your gold investments

From the investor’s perspective, this is a critical point. There is no regular guaranteed income whether you own gold in physical form or through an ETF. You only profit if the price of gold rises in the market. The SGB, on the other hand, pays 2.50 percent yearly interest to investors. Although this is a reduction from the 2.75 percent interest previously offered, it is still a fantastic method to put your idle gold deposits to work. At the very least, you are partially compensated for the risk of inflation each year. In the meantime, if gold prices rise, you will profit from the increase.

SGB is also more tax-efficient

One thing to keep in mind concerning Sovereign Gold Bonds is that they are taxed more efficiently than actual gold. Gold is considered a non-financial asset, and capital gains are calculated based on a three-year holding period. If you sell your gold within three years, you will be subject to short-term capital gains tax at the highest rate available to you. When you sell gold after three years, long-term capital gains are what it’s called. It will be taxed at either a ten percent rate without indexation or a twenty percent rate with indexation. Interest on SGBs is taxable at your applicable tax rate, just as regular interest receipts.

Disadvantages of SGB

Gold bonds, like any other investment instrument, have inherent disadvantages.

Long maturation time

Many investors may be turned off by gold bonds’ eight-year maturity period. Despite the extended maturity time, this long maturity period can assist investors in avoiding gold price volatility.

Available only in tranches

You cannot invest in sovereign gold bonds at any moment, unlike other investing options. You can buy Sovereign gold bonds on the primary market for a set length of time according to the RBI’s calendar.

Capital loss

As the bond’s value is closely linked to the price of gold on international markets, your investment in SGB could result in a capital loss if the price of gold falls below the price of gold at which you purchased the bond. Gold, on the other hand, is a precious commodity, and the government is committed to keeping its price stable. Furthermore, the chances of sustaining a capital loss if you hold until maturity are minimal. However, the prospect of a capital loss cannot be ruled out.

Purchasing an SGB

Sovereign gold bonds can be bought using mobile banking, net banking, or even by mailing a physical form to your bank. Sovereign gold bonds are now available for purchase through a variety of brokerages and financial platforms.

You might attempt sovereign gold bonds if you like gold as an investment or for safety reasons. The sovereign gold bond is now one of the best ways to invest in gold.

Should you invest in SGB?

It is ideal for those with a low-risk appetite because it is a low-risk investment. SGBs are inexpensive to buy and sell when compared to actual gold. In comparison to physical gold, the cost of purchasing or selling the SGB is very minimal.

Conclusion

Finally, any decision to invest in gold should be considered in the context of your total portfolio mix and long-term objectives. Exposure to the gold of 8-12 percent in your portfolio is typically recommended to provide a safety net for your portfolio in unpredictable times. However, unlike the stock market, gold does not generate long-term wealth. That should be the overarching principle that guides your gold investment selection.

