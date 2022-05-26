Cops booked Nagpur youth for raping MP girl, threatening to leak her private pictures

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked a Kamptee-based youth for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh (MP) on false marriage promise and threatening to public her private pictures. The victim had approached Seoni Police in this connection and registered an FIR.

Seoni Police, subsequently, contacted Sitabuldi Police, who then booked the accused identified as Mukesh Chaudhary under Sections 376, 506 read with Sections 66(G), 67, 67(A) of the IT Act.