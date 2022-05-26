Cops booked Nagpur youth for raping MP girl, threatening to leak her private pictures

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked a Kamptee-based youth for allegedly sexually exploiting a 20-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh (MP) on false marriage promise and threatening to public her private pictures. The victim had approached Seoni Police in this connection and registered an FIR.
Seoni Police, subsequently, contacted Sitabuldi Police, who then booked the accused identified as Mukesh Chaudhary under Sections 376, 506 read with Sections 66(G), 67, 67(A) of the IT Act.
According to police sources, the accused Chaudhary had taken the victim girl to Sitabuli based hotel and reportedly raped her on marriage promise between March 10 and May 25, this year. During the same, the accused had also clicked private pictures of the girl.
In May, when the girl confronted Chaudhary to tie a nuptial knot with her, the accused reportedly threatened her to remain quiet else he will public her private pictures. Following which, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents and they approached Seoni Police.