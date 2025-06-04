Future doctors are emerging from NMC’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee E-Library

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee E-Library, run by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in the Lodhipura area, has become a vital study centre for students preparing for competitive exams. Remarkably, the facility is also helping many students pursue and succeed in medical entrance exams such as MBBS, MD, and MS, paving their way to becoming doctors.

Launched in May 2022, the e-library has flourished under the guidance of NMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhari, Additional Commissioner Vaishnavi B., and Education Officer Sadhana Sayam. The library attracts aspirants preparing for UPSC, MPSC, CA, MBA, banking, CET, and other competitive exams. Over the past two years, several students have successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam, and many others have secured government jobs.

Gold Rate 03 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,200/- Gold 22 KT 90,400/- Silver/Kg 101,000/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Now fondly known as the “Doctors’ Library,” it is a favourite study destination for MBBS, MD, and MS students from Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Railway Hospital. While granting access, the library reviews the applicant’s educational background and the examination they are preparing for. Successful students are felicitated by the library staff in recognition of their achievements.

Soon, a solar energy system will be installed at the library to reduce electricity consumption and promote sustainability.

Facilities available at the library

The library has gained popularity in a short span thanks to its excellent amenities, including:

• Quiet, air-conditioned study environment

• Elevator access

• Generator backup for power outages

• Computer lab and internet facilities

• Free Wi-Fi access

• Special study space and computers for students with disabilities

• Canteen for students

• Auditorium for lectures and seminars

• Spacious parking area

Over 50 students on the waiting list

The reading room accommodates 30 students, while the computer lab offers 60 seats (including 15 common computers, 20 for boys, 20 for girls, and 5 for differently-abled students). More than 50 students remain on the waiting list each month. A nominal fee of Rs 1,000 per month (payable in cash or online) is charged for access to the reading hall, internet, Wi-Fi, books, and magazines.

RFID security system

To prevent book theft, the library has implemented a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system that prohibits books from being taken out without staff permission. Due to the online cataloging system, the library can track which student has borrowed which book, according to Library In-Charge Ritesh Meshram.

Advertisement

Advertisement