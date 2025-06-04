Double delight: AIIMS Nagpur breaks ground with BSL-3 Lab & BMT Centre

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a landmark development for healthcare in Central India, AIIMS Nagpur is set to become the first medical college in Maharashtra to house a Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) laboratory, while also establishing a state-of-the-art Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre, marking a major dual boost for the region’s medical infrastructure.

Maharashtra’s first BSL-3 Lab at AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Nagpur has partnered with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, to set up a high-security BSL-3 lab under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. The NCDC has sanctioned ₹30 crore for the project — Rs 25 crore for infrastructure and Rs 5 crore for equipment and testing kits.

This cutting-edge facility will enable rapid detection and research on highly infectious diseases such as Nipah, Zika, Japanese Encephalitis, bird flu, Mpox, and other pathogens that pose a bioterrorism risk. Currently, Maharashtra’s only BSL-3 lab is located at the National Institute of Virology in Pune. The Nagpur lab will be the first in a medical college, vastly improving disease surveillance and early response mechanisms in the region.

Dr. Prashant P. Joshi, Executive Director of AIIMS Nagpur, emphasized, “This lab will make AIIMS Nagpur a frontline center for early detection and response to dangerous infections, ensuring better protection for the public.”

Dr. Meena Mishra, head of microbiology and project in-charge, added, “BSL-3 labs are built to safely handle deadly pathogens that can cause severe outbreaks. With airtight rooms, HEPA filtration, and trained personnel in protective gear, this facility will dramatically boost our ability to test and contain outbreaks locally.”

Experts from NCDC including Sunil Bharadwaj (Additional Director), Dr. Ankur Garg (Joint Director), and Dr. Aradhana Bhargava (Nodal Officer) recently visited AIIMS Nagpur to formalize the MoU.

Once operational, the BSL-3 lab will not only support diagnostics but also train microbiologists and technicians across Maharashtra, becoming a crucial pillar in the state’s epidemic preparedness.

Bone Marrow Transplant Centre backed by NTPC CSR funding

Adding to the good news, AIIMS Nagpur will also house a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre focused on treating blood disorders such as thalassemia and sickle cell disease, which are highly prevalent in tribal and rural populations of Central India. The project is being financially supported by NTPC under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The idea was conceptualized by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who envisioned a dedicated BMT unit to serve the region’s underserved patients. The MoU between AIIMS Nagpur and NTPC was recently signed in Mumbai.

“This facility will be a game-changer for Central India,” said CM Fadnavis. “Patients from remote and tribal areas who earlier had to travel to metros like Mumbai and Delhi will now receive advanced, affordable care close to home.”

The BMT centre will include:

• Advanced diagnostics and medication

• Specialized medical staff

• Full treatment support

• Infrastructure development with NTPC branding

NTPC Mouda, already active in social welfare, is leading this initiative to bridge the healthcare gap for vulnerable communities. The centre is expected to reduce emotional, financial, and logistical burden on patients and families, and strengthen AIIMS Nagpur’s role as a premier referral and research hub.

Salient Features of the BMT Centre

• Reduces dependency on Mumbai and Delhi for bone marrow transplants

• Provides accessible treatment for thalassemia, sickle cell, and blood cancers

• Offers relief to tribal and rural patients through affordable care

• Positions AIIMS Nagpur as a tertiary care and research center

• Alleviates the financial and travel burdens on affected families

With the BSL-3 lab and BMT centre, AIIMS Nagpur is fast emerging as a beacon of hope for public health and advanced medical care in Central India—ushering in a new era of preparedness, treatment, and inclusivity for the region.

