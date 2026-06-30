No HSRP, pay Rs 1,000 fine: Nagpur RTO begins enforcement drive from July 1

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Nagpur: Vehicle owners in Nagpur who have neither installed a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) nor booked an appointment for its installation by June 30 will face enforcement action from July 1, as the Maharashtra Transport Department rolls out a statewide crackdown to ensure compliance with the mandatory tamper-proof number plate system.

The drive will be jointly conducted by the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and the Traffic Police, with officials warning that violators caught plying vehicles without HSRP will be fined Rs 1,000 under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

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The Transport Department has, however, provided relief to vehicle owners who booked an HSRP appointment on or before June 30. Such owners will not face action until their scheduled installation date, provided they can produce proof of booking during inspections.

In Nagpur, the enforcement campaign will be spearheaded by RTO (City) and RTO (East) under Regional Transport Officer Kiran Bidkar, along with RTO (Rural) headed by Regional Transport Officer Vijay Chavhan, in coordination with the city traffic police.

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To ensure effective implementation, authorities have constituted 14 flying squads across the three RTO jurisdictions. These teams will conduct surprise inspections at key junctions and roads to identify vehicles operating without the mandatory high-security registration plates.

Despite repeated appeals and extended deadlines, compliance in Nagpur remains below expectations. According to Transport Department data, the three Nagpur RTOs together have 14.35 lakh vehicles eligible for HSRP installation. Of these, only 7.77 lakh vehicle owners have booked appointments, while 7.02 lakh vehicles have actually been fitted with HSRPs.

The figures indicate that only 48.9 per cent of eligible vehicles have completed the installation process, while appointment bookings account for 54.1 per cent, leaving nearly half the eligible vehicle owners yet to comply with the mandatory requirement.

The Maharashtra Transport Department has also tightened restrictions on RTO services for non-compliant vehicles. In addition to the existing ban on services such as ownership transfer, change of address and hypothecation-related transactions, authorities have now suspended several more services for vehicles without HSRP.

These include vehicle re-registration, approval for structural alterations, and renewal of permits and licences. The only exception will be the renewal of fitness certificates, which will continue to be processed even if a vehicle is yet to be fitted with an HSRP.

The State Government has also directed all government and semi-government departments to ensure that vehicles under their control are equipped with High Security Registration Plates without delay.

District administrations have been instructed to intensify public awareness campaigns, while transport associations representing auto-rickshaws, taxis, trucks and buses, along with automobile dealers, have been asked to encourage owners of older vehicles to complete the installation process at the earliest.

With the enforcement drive beginning across Maharashtra, transport authorities have urged motorists to carry proof of HSRP booking if installation is pending, warning that those without either a fitted HSRP or a valid booking will be liable for penal action.

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