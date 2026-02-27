Futala Lake fountain revival begins after two-year legal freeze

Advertisement

Nagpur: After a prolonged lull marked by litigation, technical setbacks and environmental distress, restoration activity has once again picked up pace at Futala Lake — the city’s most recognisable leisure landmark and home to what was once promoted as one of the world’s largest floating musical fountains.

Senior officials from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MahaMetro) confirmed that groundwork has restarted, beginning with the repair and relaying of electrical cables and allied infrastructure. Technicians have begun assessing the fountain’s submerged systems, many of which remained unused for an extended period due to legal proceedings that stalled the project for nearly two years.

At present, the focus is on restoring the damaged electrical network. However, engineers on site caution that the revival may reveal deeper structural and mechanical issues. Given the prolonged inactivity, moisture exposure and seasonal heat cycles, electronic components are susceptible to corrosion and system fatigue. Officials acknowledged that only a phased technical inspection will reveal the full extent of deterioration, and further repairs or replacements cannot be ruled out.

While the fountain lay idle, the lake itself experienced visible ecological decline. Environmental assessments over the past two years recorded alarming nutrient overload — particularly elevated levels of carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus — which triggered rampant growth of water hyacinth and algal blooms across wide stretches of the water surface. The summers of 2023 and 2024 witnessed mass fish mortality events, with dead carp and tilapia washing ashore. Experts attributed these incidents to heat-induced water stratification compounded by untreated sewage inflow, leading to a sharp drop in dissolved oxygen levels.

A prior technical audit conducted by a French expert team had flagged significant damage within the fountain’s integrated systems. Notably, cables procured earlier at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore were left exposed during the litigation phase and reportedly deteriorated under monsoon rains and extreme heat. Fresh procurement from Daman became necessary, pushing projected restoration costs beyond ₹10 crore. The mounting expenditure has drawn public criticism, particularly as the fountain was inaugurated in August 2022 and had even hosted trial shows that attracted large crowds before operations were abruptly suspended.

The shutdown came swiftly. Within months of its launch, algal accumulation reportedly impaired underwater mechanisms, forcing the fountain to cease functioning by May 2023 — even before it could enter regular public service. In a significant administrative shift, MahaMetro has recently assumed control of the restoration process from the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT), which had originally overseen the development.

The legal impasse that paralysed progress began in 2023 when city-based NGO Swacch approached the Bombay High Court, alleging that ongoing construction at Futala violated environmental safeguards and posed risks to the lake’s fragile ecosystem. The resulting stay order effectively halted all major works until the matter was resolved.

The broader Futala redevelopment blueprint remains ambitious. Plans envision a 30,000 sq ft food court, a lake-facing restaurant with panoramic views, designated vending zones for local street traders, and the reinstated floating fountain as the central attraction. For now, visible activity has returned to the site, with cabling work underway and structural assessments in progress.

MahaMetro’s involvement at Futala dates back to around 2020 under a Central Road Fund (CRF) project estimated at ₹113 crore. The comprehensive plan comprised a 350-metre covered Viewing Gallery with seating capacity for nearly 4,000 visitors beneath a tensile fabric canopy; a mechanised multi-level Parking Plaza accommodating over 1,000 cars and more than 300 two-wheelers; and a 2.86-kilometre cement-concrete road along the lake’s rear stretch and connecting approaches.

Whether the renewed momentum will translate into a durable revival remains to be seen. For a city that once celebrated the fountain as a symbol of urban transformation, the coming months will determine if Futala’s revival can finally move beyond setbacks and reclaim its place as Nagpur’s signature waterfront destination.

