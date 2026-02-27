Nagpur gets its fashion moment with ‘Red Carpet Magazine India’

Amruta Fadnavis graces the first cover as the city steps into a bold new era of style and branding

Nagpur: Nagpur turned glam on February 26, 2026, as ‘Red Carpet Magazine India’ made its grand debut at the Press Club in Civil Lines, unveiling a bold new platform for fashion, branding and media. The high-energy launch, hosted through a press conference, drew an eclectic mix of city influencers, fashion insiders, entrepreneurs and members of the media fraternity.

Adding star sparkle to the evening, Amruta Fadnavis was announced as the first-ever cover face of the magazine. Celebrated as a style icon of Nagpur and Maharashtra, her association instantly elevated the launch into a statement moment for the city’s fashion narrative.

Speaking about the vision behind the venture, Rashi Budhrani, CEO and Managing Director of ‘Red Carpet Magazine India’, described it as more than just a glossy publication. The platform aims to spotlight emerging designers, aspiring models, creative entrepreneurs and branding professionals, offering them structured, professional exposure at a national level. “We want to bridge local talent with national opportunity,” she emphasised, outlining a roadmap that blends glamour with growth.

Under the umbrella of Red Carpet Company Services, the team also announced a suite of new-age media initiatives, including magazine shoots, brand shoots, hoarding campaigns and the launch of the Red Carpet Spotlight Podcast. The integrated services model is designed to give regional talent a polished, market-ready presence across both print and digital landscapes.

The evening witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Kripa Sawlani, Dr Ritu Singh Chauhan, Arundhati Rambhadra, Corporator Mayatai Hade (Ward 36), Aziz Shah and Varun Duryodhan, lending further gravitas to the occasion.

Conversations during the launch revolved around evolving fashion trends, the growing dominance of digital branding and the transformative power of visual storytelling in today’s media ecosystem. With its chic positioning and aspirational outlook, ‘Red Carpet Magazine India’ is being seen as a fresh and fashionable step forward for Nagpur’s evolving style and media scene.

