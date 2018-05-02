Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar

Nagpur: Irked over the repeated rash driving of a youth five men allegedly attacked him with iron rods leading to his death on Monday night. Shantinagar police have booked five young men on murder charges, The accused were reportedly furious over the habit of rash driving of the deceased identified as Ashish Namdev Deshpande (32).

Based on the complaint lodged by Arpana, spouse of the deceased, Shantinagar police have booked accused identified as Suraj Meshram, Nikhil Meshram, Aashu Meshram, Rocky Meshram and Aadarsh on the charges of murder.

According to police, the accused men surrounded Ashish on Monday night and engaged into wordy spat over his reckless driving. The five men then accosted Ashish before hurling abuses at him around 11:30 pm. The fight soon took bloody turn after, all the accused assaulted Ashish’s head with iron rods and wooden tiles placed nearby.

Leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused men then fled the spot. Ashish succumbed to his severe head injuries on the spot before any medical help could be extended to him.

Shantinagar police have booked all the five accused under Sections 143,147,148,149,302 of the IPC and started the investigation