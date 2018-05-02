Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Aug 13th, 2019

Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar

Nagpur: Irked over the repeated rash driving of a youth five men allegedly attacked him with iron rods leading to his death on Monday night. Shantinagar police have booked five young men on murder charges, The accused were reportedly furious over the habit of rash driving of the deceased identified as Ashish Namdev Deshpande (32).

Based on the complaint lodged by Arpana, spouse of the deceased, Shantinagar police have booked accused identified as Suraj Meshram, Nikhil Meshram, Aashu Meshram, Rocky Meshram and Aadarsh on the charges of murder.

According to police, the accused men surrounded Ashish on Monday night and engaged into wordy spat over his reckless driving. The five men then accosted Ashish before hurling abuses at him around 11:30 pm. The fight soon took bloody turn after, all the accused assaulted Ashish’s head with iron rods and wooden tiles placed nearby.
Leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused men then fled the spot. Ashish succumbed to his severe head injuries on the spot before any medical help could be extended to him.

Shantinagar police have booked all the five accused under Sections 143,147,148,149,302 of the IPC and started the investigation

Happening Nagpur
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Maharashtra News
सर सलामत तो पगडी पचास
सर सलामत तो पगडी पचास
नासुप्र बरखास्तीला मंत्रिमंडळाची मान्यता
नासुप्र बरखास्तीला मंत्रिमंडळाची मान्यता
Hindi News
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
राज्य बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर की टीम घोषित
राज्य बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर की टीम घोषित
Trending News
IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on-board develops serious snag; grounded
IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on-board develops serious snag; grounded
Nagpur Police to inspect changing rooms of malls, shops
Nagpur Police to inspect changing rooms of malls, shops
Featured News
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
Trending In Nagpur
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
स्वच्छता शुल्क रद्द करने हेतु आयुक्त को निवेदन
सातगाव येथे घाणीचे साम्राज्य
सातगाव येथे घाणीचे साम्राज्य
राज्य बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर की टीम घोषित
राज्य बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट के लिए नागपुर की टीम घोषित
Elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor postpone for 3 months
Elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor postpone for 3 months
बीच सड़क पर खड़े मवेशीयो के कारण रोजाना हो रहे है हादसे
बीच सड़क पर खड़े मवेशीयो के कारण रोजाना हो रहे है हादसे
महापौर – उपमहापौर चुनाव 3 माह टला
महापौर – उपमहापौर चुनाव 3 माह टला
RSS-affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharti concerned over state of economy
RSS-affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharti concerned over state of economy
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Furious men kill youth over rash driving in Shanti Nagar
Round Table appeals for aid for the Assam and Bihar flood hit
Round Table appeals for aid for the Assam and Bihar flood hit
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145