Fumigation in Delhi Public School Mihan

“Prevention is better than cure.”

Nagpur: DPS MIHAN always works towards providing a safe environment for the students.

As a preventive measure, the entire school premises (classrooms, computer labs, Maths lab, Science lab, Artist Village, Wash rooms, faculty rooms, Sports room) including the buses which are availed by the students at DPS MIHAN were fumigated and sanitized by a trained staff.

We at DPS MIHAN , ensure to be equipped with the resources to create a safe learning environment for their students and other staff.

