Video: Men, women engage in fistfight over skipping queue at Wadi petrol pump

Nagpur: A minor tiff over skipping a queue at Wadi based petrol pump caused tremendous chaos on Monday as three women not only picked up fight with two men but also exchange severe blows on each others. The video of the same, captured by the CCTV cameras, is taking round on social media platforms.

According police sources, the incident had occurred on March 10. Three females were standing in queue when the two men reportedly cut the line to secure them a spot ahead the girls. Irked by which a girl tried to confront them.

However, an argument broke down between them which follows the incident which stunned the pump premises. The girl started hurling abuses at the man, who later engage in fistfight with the girl.

Watch video below: