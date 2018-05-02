Maharashtra Government Shuts Down All Govt Offices For a Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Emergency Services to Remain Active

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced to close all state governemnt offices for seven days amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The state cabinet also informed that the essential services will remain active, however, all the other government offices will remain shut.

According to report, broadcast in the Times Now, Maharsahtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray decided to shut all the government offices for a week amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken by the state CM as the total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 39. Also, a death was also confirmed by the state health ministry due to COVID-19.

The recent development comes amid the reports the state government of Maharashtra is mulling stopping the services of local trains and buses temporarily. Apart from local trains on all lines in Mumbai, the decision could also include the Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport. If the decision is announced, it has the potential to virtually paralyse the country’s commercial capital.

Maharashtra currently has 39 COVID-19 positive cases, making it the highest in the country. On Tuesday, a 63-year-old COVID-19 patient who was under treatment at the Kasturba Hospital, died, making him the first such victim in Maharashtra and India’s third reported death due to coronavirus. According to reports, the Mumbai-based man had a travel history to Dubai. Reports inform that the wife of the deceased is also a COVID-19 positive patient under treatment and her condition is described as ‘stable’.