    Published On : Tue, Apr 6th, 2021
    Covid surge: Night curfew imposed in Delhi

    In view of rising Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government of Tuesday imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am.

    The order will be imposed with immediate effect till April 30.

    Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday.

    With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases.

    Meanwhile, India reported more than 96,982 cases new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union health ministry on Tuesday.


