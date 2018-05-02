Fuel prices at fresh record high in Nagpur

Nagpur: After staying unchanged for a day, prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Friday, June 18, 2021, touching fresh record highs across the country. In Nagpur, the petrol price rose by 27 paise while that of diesel too inched up 28 paise.

Following the latest price revision, petrol in Delhi is now retailing at 102.61 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 93.21. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 103.08 while diesel costs Rs 95.14, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

This was the 10th price rise in the auto fuel prices so far in the month of June that follows 16 hikes in May. Prices have been on the rise since the past month (May 4) after oil marketing companies (OMCs) resumed their price revisions ending an 18-day hiatus that coincided with the assembly elections in key states. During this period, petrol price has increased by Rs 6.53 per litre and diesel has climbed by Rs 6.96 in New Delhi.