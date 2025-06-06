From Rs 5 to Rs 2,400: Parle-G biscuit becomes a lifeline and a luxury in Gaza!!

Advertisement



New Delhi: A biscuit that costs just Rs 5 in India has become a rare luxury item in Gaza — sold at an eye-watering Rs 2,400 amid the region’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

Parle-G, a household name across India known for its humble price and nostalgic value, is now at the centre of a viral post from Gaza that has stunned social media users worldwide. The post, shared by a Gaza resident, claims that the iconic biscuit packet is now selling for over 24 Euros (approx. Rs 2,342) in the besieged territory.

“After a long wait, I finally got Ravif her favourite biscuits today. Even though the price jumped from 1.5 Euros to over 24 Euros, I just couldn’t deny Ravif her favourite treat,” the post read, shedding light on the desperation and emotional resilience of those trapped in conflict.

Manufactured by Mumbai-headquartered Parle Products, with factories including one in Nagpur, Parle-G is one of India’s most affordable and widely consumed biscuits — often seen as a symbol of simplicity, sustenance, and comfort.

But in war-ravaged Gaza, where supply chains have collapsed and basic food items are vanishing from shelves, even the most ordinary products have turned into coveted goods. The skyrocketing price of Parle-G reflects a much darker truth: a famine fuelled not just by food shortages, but by the ongoing blockade and relentless conflict.

The post has ignited emotional reactions online, with many calling it a heartbreaking symbol of how war reduces everyday joys to unaffordable dreams.

Following the October 2023 escalation and Israel’s military campaign that began shortly thereafter, Gaza’s access to food has been systematically reduced. Between March 2 and May 19 this year, the besieged Palestinian enclave faced a near-total blockade. Only a limited number of humanitarian trucks were allowed through, most of them after intense international pressure.

Israel, which accuses Hamas, the political and militant group within Gaza, of seizing and weaponising aid, had suspended traditional UN food deliveries. Instead, a controversial and heavily criticised alternative was introduced on May 27 – the Secure Distribution Site 1 (SDS1) model, developed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which, according to the French daily Le Monde, is a joint initiative backed by the US, Switzerland, and Israel.

The black market reality

The steep pricing is not limited to Parle-G, which is an export from a country located roughly 4,300 km away.

“The problem isn’t with the original suppliers or taxation,” Dr. Khaled Alshawwa, a 31-year-old surgeon based in Gaza City, told an Indian TV news channel. “These goods usually enter Gaza as humanitarian aid, free of charge. But only a minority receives them. Scarcity turns them into high-priced black market goods.”

Alshawwa managed to get his hands on a packet of Parle-G biscuits, which he said cost him roughly Rs 240 and not over Rs 2,000 like in some places. Different locations, different prices depending on who the seller is. Interestingly, these Parle-G packets, with ‘EXPORT PACK’ labels, do not mention any price whatsoever.

