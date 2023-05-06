From Nagpur to the World, pride of Orange City DJ Tanishq Gaikwad representing India globally. Making it to the biggest dance music label Spinnin Records.

Join the resplendent journey of the prodigious DJ Tanishq Gaikwad, as he enthralls the world with his unparalleled talent in electronic and pop music, shining a beacon of hope for dreamers.

DJ Tanishq Gaikwad, the pride of Nagpur, is setting an example for all aspiring musicians across the globe. With his unwavering passion and dedication to his craft, Tanishq has become a household name in the electronic/pop genres of music. For the past 13 years, he has been creating waves in the industry, and his meteoric rise to fame is a testament to his hard work and unwavering determination.

Representing India on a global level, DJ Tanishq AKA Tanishq Gaikwad is a force to be reckoned with. He has been making headlines lately for his recent signing to Spinnin Records, an independent dance record label from the Netherlands that has been in the industry since 1999. Spinnin Records is recognized as one of the top dance labels in the world, and its legacy with the EDM community is nothing short of legendary. The label has given rise to some of the biggest names in the industry, including Martin Garrix, Tiesto, and Timmy Trumpet, all of whom started their careers with Spinnin.

For years, Tanishq had been manifesting his dream of getting his record on Spinnin Records. In 2018, he tried, but unfortunately, he received no response. However, his unwavering spirit and resilience kept him going, and in 2023, his song finally got signed. It was a moment of great emotional significance for Tanishq, and a proud moment for Nagpur as well, as he became the first artist from the city to get a record deal with Spinnin Records. It was a dream come true moment for Tanishq and a testament to the power of perseverance and hard work.

The song goes by the name of ‘Lose Control’ its a collaboration between Tanishq and Swatkat.

Spinnin Records has given rise to some of the biggest hits in the dance music industry, and Tanishq’s signing to the label is a testament to his talent and potential. He has already amassed a massive following on social media, with fans from all over the world following him on Instagram at (@tanishqaudio). He has proven that if you can dream it, you can do it, and his journey is an inspiration to aspiring musicians everywhere.

In conclusion, DJ Tanishq Gaikwad is a true artist and a shining example of what hard work, dedication, and passion can accomplish. His signing to Spinnin Records is a proud moment not just for him, but for India and the entire music industry. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Tanishq, and we do not doubt that he will continue to create music that touches the hearts and souls of people around the world.