Man arrested for attacking aunt over property dispute in Sadar

Nagpur: A property dispute turned bloody for a woman living under Sadar Police jurisdiction after her nephew reportedly attacked her with a knife in the early hours of Saturday, according to police.

Kalpana Wagh lodged a statement with the Sadar Police, who have booked her nephew Sumit Wagh and his accomplice Mukul Khadse on charges of attempted murder.

According to police sources, Sumit Wagh is a notorious criminal and Mukul Khadse is his close aide. Sumit and Kalpana had a conflict over their ancestral house under Sadar Police Station and had several verbal spats over the same issue.

During the altercation on Saturday, Sumit reportedly attacked his aunt Kalpana with a knife and fled the scene with Khadse, leaving Kalpana lying in a pool of blood.

Kalpana’s family members rushed her to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Based on her statement, Sadar Police have arrested both suspects and charged them with Section 307 and 34 of the IPC.

Further investigation is on.

